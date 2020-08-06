One in three mid-sized firms in Poland plan to invest, despite epidemic, study

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one in eight entrepreneurs is planning to invest in their business in the near future, a Polish survey has found reported the Polish News Agency (PAP).

Image by Pixabay

Six in 10 of these intend to buy machinery and equipment, while almost a quarter want to plow more money into digital technology, according to the study commissioned by the National Debt Register (KRD) company, a business data provider.

The survey indicated that the smaller the firm, the more careful it is about spending money, PAP reported. Almost nine in ten micro-entrepreneurs believe that new equipment, revamps and refurbishment projects can wait, according to PAP.

But nearly one in three mid-sized companies intends to invest in their business, the news agency added.