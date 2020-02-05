The share of employees in the area of poverty risk has decreased by 2.4 percentage points in Romania over the last 10 years, but remains the highest in the European Union, local media reports.

Thus, almost one in seven employees in Romania (some 15.3%) were at risk of poverty in 2018, according to Eurostat data quoted by business paper Ziarul Financiar.

The share of population at poverty risk provides information about the income discrepancies. According to Eurostat methodology, the definition of poverty risk is a level of income that is less than 60% of the median of the available income for the total population.

The decrease in the share of the population at poverty risk thus indicates a certain improvement in the income discrepancies, which nonetheless remain the widest among EU countries, portal Romania-insider says.