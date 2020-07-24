One in five Czechs cannot afford a one-week holiday last year

Regional Today

Fewer than one in five Czechs were unable to afford a one-week holiday in 2019, according to new data from Eurostat, as reported by Brnodaily.com. The figure represents a record low since this data was first collected in 2005. The equivalent Europe-wide figure is close to one in three.

With more than 80% of Czechs able to afford a week away, the republic fares much better than many other European countries. The other Visegrad countries, by contrast, score much lower; in Hungary, more than 40% cannot afford a one-week holiday, and the figure is around 35% for Slovaks and Poles.

In the past decade, economies have grown and travel has become more affordable, leading to a drastic decline in people unable to afford a one-week holiday.

In 2010, 40% of Europeans couldn’t manage a week away, compared to 30% in 2019, Brnodaily.com noted.