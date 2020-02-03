One in eight Romanians under-20 have already emigrated to form the third-largest group of young movers who changed their residence within the EU, a European Commission report revealed, as cited by Romania-insider.

Graphic by Vinko93/Shutterstock.com

Some 593,000 children born in Romania and aged between 0 and 19 were living outside their native country in another member state as of 2018, according to the report "Data on Children in Migration" released by the Commission, local Edupedu.ro reported.

This puts the share of emigrants from Romania for this particular age group at 12.6%. Bulgaria ranks second with 9.3% of the population under-20 living abroad, followed by Croatia (7.5%), Estonia (5.6%), Lithuania (5%), Latvia (4.3%), and Luxembourg (4%), Romania-insider says.