Number of Czechs at risk of income poverty rises

BBJ

The average net income for a Czech household is nearly 7% higher than in 2017, but the number of people at risk of income poverty has also risen, the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) said on March 10, as cited by Czech Radio.

Last year, 10.1% of the population, about 1.06 million, were at risk of income poverty, meaning they earn less than 60% of the median net income.

Compared to 2018, an additional 50,000 more people are at risk, the ČSÚ said, while noting that the Czech Republic is among the best-performing countries in the European Union in this regard, Czech Radio added.