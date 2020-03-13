Novi Pazar in Serbia gets EUR 5.8 mln to switch heating plant to biomass

BBJ

Serbia’s Ministry of Mining and Energy has allocated EUR 5.8 million (USD 6.53 mln) for the Novi Pazar heating plant, in southwestern Serbia, to switch from heating oil to biomass, Balkan Green Energy News reports.

Novi Pazar is the third municipality in the country to receive funds under the EUR 26.7 mln project, which was launched in mid-2017. The contract envisages the installation of new 8.5-megawatt (MW) biomass boiler and the renovation of the district heating system.

The new biomass heating plant will have environmentally friendly production, while the price of heat will be significantly lower, and the capacity for connecting new consumers will be increased Novi Pazar Mayor Nihat Biševac said.

In 2017, Serbia received funds from the German development bank KfW and the Swiss government to convert 10 heating plants from fossil fuels to biomass.

KfW has secured a EUR 20 million loan and a EUR 2 million grant, while the government of Switzerland added a grant of EUR 4.75 million, Balkan Green Energy News said.