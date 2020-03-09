North Macedonia’s industrial output rebounds slightly in January

BBJ

North Macedonia’s industrial output index rose by 0.3% year-on-year in January, after a 5.9% drop in December, data from the country’s State Statistical Office (Makstat) showed on Thursday.

Image by Pixabay

The January increase was mainly due to a 4.6% rise in manufacturing production, which has the largest weight in total output, of 76.5%, the Skopje-based statistics agency said.

Production also bounced back for mining & quarrying (9.4% vs -24.2% in December). In contrast, output fell deeper for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-15.8% vs -12.1%).