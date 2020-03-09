North Macedonia’s industrial output rebounds slightly in January

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
North Macedonia’s industrial output index rose by 0.3% year-on-year in January, after a 5.9% drop in December, data from the country’s State Statistical Office (Makstat) showed on Thursday.
The January increase was mainly due to a 4.6% rise in manufacturing production, which has the largest weight in total output, of 76.5%, the Skopje-based statistics agency said.
Production also bounced back for mining & quarrying (9.4% vs -24.2% in December). In contrast, output fell deeper for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-15.8% vs -12.1%).
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben