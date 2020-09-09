North Macedonia inflation rate quickens in August

North Macedonia’s average annual consumer price inflation (CPI) quickened to 1.5% in August from 1.3% in July, the Skopje-based State Statistical Office (Makstat) says.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Main upward pressure came from prices of housing and utilities (4.5% vs 0.3% in July); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.4% vs 4.3%); restaurants and hotels (2.8% vs 2.4%); recreation and culture (1.6% vs 0.4%) and health (1.3% vs 0.3%).

On the other hand, inflation slowed mostly for food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.5% vs 3.6%), while cost continued to fall for transport (-7% vs -7.2%) and clothing and footwear (-1.4% vs -1.6%).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices inched up 0.5%, following a 0.2% decrease in the prior month, Makstat said on September 7.