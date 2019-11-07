remember me
North Macedonia’s consumer prices edged down 0.1% year-on-year in November, after falling by 0.2% in the previous month, the country’s State Statistical Office, Makstat, says.
Prices went down for transport by 6.8% and clothing and footwear by 2.5%. Additionally, prices continued to fall for housing and utilities (-0.1%), and communication (-1.8%).
In the meantime, costs increased for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 1.1% and 5.1%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.1%, the same as in the prior month, the Skopje-based Makstat said on December 10.
