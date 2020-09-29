New deal in Poland’s ruling coalition signed

BBJ

The leaders of Poland’s United Right alliance, ruling party Law and Justice’s Jaroslaw Kaczynski, junior partner Agreement’s Jaroslaw Gowin and the other junior member Solidary Poland’s Zbigniew Ziobro, signed a new coalition deal in Warsaw on Saturday, Polish Radio reports.

The signing of the new agreement followed talks which continued throughout the week to end a crisis in the ruling coalition after the September 18 vote in parliament, when Law and Justice (PiS) allies refused to support an amendment to animal protection laws.

Without lawmakers from its two junior coalition partners, PiS would not have a majority in Poland’s lower house. The coalition partners have settled on a new government program for the next three years and on a new government structure to be “more condensed”, with fewer ministries, Gowin said.

The details of the Saturday agreement have not yet been disclosed but according to Polish Press Agency (PAP) sources close to the PiS leadership, Kaczynski is likely to join the government as a deputy prime minister overseeing the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, Polish Radio said.