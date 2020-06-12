Net investment in Romania up in Q1

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Net investment in Romania’s economy increased 5% on the year in the first quarter of 2020, reaching RON 18.44 billion (EUR 3.8 bln), the country’s National Institute of Statistics (Institutul Naţional de Statistică or INS) says.
Net investment in machinery and equipment, including vehicles, rose by 8.8% year-on-year in the Q1, while net investment in new construction jumped by 20.3%.
Combined investments in other sectors fell by an annual 37.3% during January-March, the Bucharest-based INS said on June 10.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Magyar Suzuki Corporation
ManpowerGroup Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben