Net investment in Romania up in Q1

BBJ

Net investment in Romania’s economy increased 5% on the year in the first quarter of 2020, reaching RON 18.44 billion (EUR 3.8 bln), the country’s National Institute of Statistics (Institutul Naţional de Statistică or INS) says.

Photo by Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock.com

Net investment in machinery and equipment, including vehicles, rose by 8.8% year-on-year in the Q1, while net investment in new construction jumped by 20.3%.

Combined investments in other sectors fell by an annual 37.3% during January-March, the Bucharest-based INS said on June 10.