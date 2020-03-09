Net FDI inflow into Montenegro increases in 2019

BBJ

The net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Montenegro rose to EUR 344.7 million (USD 383.9 million) in 2019, from EUR 322.5 million in the prior year, the country’s central bank said in a report, citing preliminary figures.

Photo by Katarzyna Uroda/Shutterstock.com

Total FDI inflow decreased to EUR 770 million in 2019 from EUR 858.1 million in 2018, while FDI outflow declined to EUR 425.2 million from EUR 535.6 million, the bank said.