Nestle Romania is looking for a buyer for its factory in Timisoara, in western Romania, which in the beginning of last year it decided to close, real estate consultancy Colliers International Romania said on Thursday, according to news portal SeeNews.

The property, with an area of more than 21,000 square meters, can accommodate food or car parts production facilities, or it can be turned into a distribution center for courier companies, Colliers Romania, which is the exclusive agency for the deal, said in a press release.

Nestle Romania closed down its factory in Timisoara in May 2019, five months after it announced that it plans to do so. The factory in Timisoara was acquired by Nestle in 2000 and had an annual production of more than 10,000 tons of sweets and coffee, SeeNews says.