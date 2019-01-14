Nestlé Romania to close plant, move production to Hungary

BBJ

Nestlé Romania has announced that it will start procedures to close down its production unit in Timisoara by May 2019, according to multiple reports in the Romanian media.

Photo: Dmitrijs Kaminskis/Shutterstock.com

"The closing of the Timisoara unit was an extremely difficult decision which we took after detailed analysis. Locally, Nestlé is operating on a rapidly-changing market with new consumption patterns and a labor deficit, in a competitive environment," Hotnews.ro quoted Leszek Wacirz, country manager of Nestlé Romania, as saying.

The brands produced in Timisoara will not disappear from the market, as production will be relocated to Hungary, reported the RomaniaJournal.ro. The Timisoara plant was acquired by the Swiss giant in 2000 and had an annual production of more than 10,000 tonnes of sweets and coffee.