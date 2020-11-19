Nestlé Bulgaria invests EUR 11.8 mln in Sofia factory upgrade

Regional Today

Nestlé Bulgaria, part of Swiss food and drink processing conglomerate Nestle, said on Tuesday that it has invested BGN 23 million (EUR 11.8 million) in expanding the capacity of its Sofia factory according to a report by SeeNews.

The investment includes a new KitKat production line, which will make new varieties of the wafer bar that are still due to be introduced on the market, Sarah Vuittenez, manager of the factory in Sofia, said.

The factory produces around 500 million wafer bars per year, 95% of which are exported to 35 markets. Some 570 people are employed at the factory in Sofia. Nestlé Bulgaria generated sales of BGN 268 million (EUR 137 million) in 2019.