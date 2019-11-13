Nearly one in five Polish firms employs Ukrainians, study

BBJ

Almost one in five companies in Poland – 18% – employs Ukrainian workers, according to a study by the Personnel Service job agency, Polish Radio reports.

Krzysztof Inglot, the agency’s CEO, said that 700,000 new jobs are created in Poland every year and demand for employees is huge. Meanwhile, unemployment in the country is at a historic low and there are not enough Polish workers to fill the positions available.

Inglot said, however, that recruiting Ukrainian employees is becoming more difficult as other European countries, such as Germany and the Czech Republic, are tempting them with better salaries.

Poland’s labor ministry said that the Polish jobless rate held steady at a record low of 5.1% in October, unchanged from September. Around 1.3 million Ukrainian citizens work in Poland, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported earlier this year.