Nearly 250,000 jobs lost in Romania during state of emergency

BBJ

The number of labor contracts terminated since the authorities instated the state of emergency in Romania on March 16 reached 245,462 on April 22, according to the country’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Agerpres reports, as cited by Romania-insider.

Out of the total jobs lost during the state of emergency to date, 46,175 have been in services to households (wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles), 42,875 in the manufacturing industry, and 33,159 in construction.

Separately, the number of suspended contracts (with the respective employees receiving technical unemployment benefits) returned to 1,025,188 as of April 22 after going down to around 900,000 at the end of last week, Romania-insider said.