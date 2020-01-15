Close to one in five companies was exposed to a cyberattack in 2018, a year-on-year increase of around 20%, Czech Radio reported, citing new data released by the Czech Statistics Office (CZSO).

The most common form of attack was denial-of-service, wherein the perpetrator floods the targeted resource with superfluous requests in an attempt to overload systems and prevent legitimate requests from being fulfilled.

The most endangered entities are the state administration, banks, energy companies and, increasingly, universities. Experts say that the threats that companies face are not only external but sometimes from the businesses’ own employees too, Czech Radio noted.