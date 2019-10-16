Nearly 14% of working-age Romanians never formally employed

BBJ

Of the 12.3 million working age population in Romania, that is those between 18 and 64 years, more than 1.68 million declare that they have never been formally employed, according to Eurostat data cited by Romania-insider.com.

The figure represents 13.6% of the total working population. Data analysis shows that of these people, 705,000 have primary education and 902,000 have secondary education. The number of people with higher education who have never worked is put at 73,500 by Eurostat, Romania-insider says.