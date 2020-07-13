Nearly 1/3 of Czechs face economic downturn due to coronavirus, survey shows

Roughly three out of 10 Czechs say their economic situation took a downturn during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey carried out by the agency Median, reports Czech Radio International.

Graphic by YAKOBCHUK VASYL / Shutterstock.com

Some 12% of people reported an improvement in their economic situation while 57% said their situation remained unchanged.

About one quarter of people said their financial situation had worsened slightly, while 4% said they were experiencing serious financial difficulties.

The survey was carried out among 600 respondents over the age of 18, Czech Radio International says.