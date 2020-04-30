Naftogaz: No need for European gas imports now

BBJ

Ukraineʼs state-owned Naftogaz Ukrayiny does not see the need to import gas from Europe in the coming months given the high level of gas storage stocks in the country, company head Andriy Kobolyev said on April 27, S&P Global Platts reports.

Naftogaz Ukrayiny (Naftogaz of Ukraine) CEO Andriy Kobolyev speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 31, 2019. Photo by viewimage / Shutterstock.com

Ukraine currently has some 16.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in storage, having reached the end of the heating season earlier this month with stocks at a 10-year high.

Storage facilities had been topped up with more than 21 bcm ahead of the winter season in October last year, but those stocks were not called upon as heavily as expected due to a very mild winter and the conclusion of a new transit deal with Russia in December.

Some private companies continue to import gas from Europe, however, with flows from Slovakia currently at around 15 million cubic meters/day, S&P Global Platts says, citing its own data.

Kobolyev added that if Naftogaz were to import gas, it would be for immediate resale on the Ukrainian market, rather than for storage.