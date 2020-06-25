Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

N. Macedonia’s real net wage rises in April

 BBJ
 Thursday, June 25, 2020, 14:30

North Macedonia’s real net wage increased by 4.3% year-on-year in April, after growing by an annual 6.9% in March, the Podgorica-based State Statistical Office of Macedonia (Makstat) says. 

MKD 10 Macedonian denar banknote surrounded by U.S. dollar bills. Photo by Adriana Iacob / Shutterstock.com

In nominal terms, the average net wage added 4.2% on the year in April, reaching MKD 25,830 (EUR 416). The strongest annual wage growth in nominal terms, of 6.9%, was registered in the "Other" services sector, followed by health and social work activities with a rise of 6.4%.

On a monthly comparison basis, the average nominal net wage in Macedonian denar fell 2.4% in April, Makstat says.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles