N. Macedonia unemployed rate climbs in September

Regional Today

The number of unemployed people in North Macedonia increased to 151,359 in September up from 101,036 in the same month last year, reported news portal SeeNews citing fresh data released by the countryʼs Employment Agency, reflecting on the effects of the coronavirus crisis on the labor market.

On a monthly comparison basis, the number of unemployed people increased by 4.6% in September, as there were 144,759 unemployed people in the country at the end of August.

New coronavirus cases have risen at an alarming rate recently, prompting the government to limit working hours of bars and restaurants.

North Macedoniaʼs government is currently implementing a fourth package of measures aimed at reducing the impact of the outbreak with incentives such as social assistance schemes for the unemployed, low-paid workers and retirees and wage subsidies for firms affected by the crisis.