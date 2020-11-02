Your cart

N. Macedonia industrial output shrinks for 7th month

 Regional
 Monday, November 2, 2020, 14:30

North Macedoniaʼs industrial production fell by 4.1% year-on-year in September, compared to an annual drop of 9.1% in the previous month, the Skopje-based State Statistical Office (Makstat) said last week.

Still, it was the smallest decline in the current sequence, as manufacturing output fell much less (-1.9% vs -8.1% in August). Meanwhile, production continued to plunge for mining & quarrying (-9.7% vs -8.9%).

 

 

