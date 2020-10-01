N. Macedonia industrial output continues to contract in August

Regional Today

North Macedoniaʼs industrial production fell by 9.1% year-on-year in August, compared to an annual drop of 9.5% in the previous month, the countryʼs State Statistical Office (Makstat) said on Tuesday, marking the sixth straight month of falling industrial output, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Photo by Oscar Sweep/Shutterstock.com

Production fell in mining and quarrying (-8.9% vs -36.1% in July); manufacturing (-8.1% vs -6.5%), namely manufacture of food, beverages, textiles, wearing apparel, rubber and plastic, basic metals; and utilities (-12.3% vs -2.6%).

In the first eight months of 2020, industrial output decreased by 13.2% on the year, the Skopje-based statistics office said in a statement.