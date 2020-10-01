N. Macedonia industrial output continues to contract in August

North Macedoniaʼs industrial production fell by 9.1% year-on-year in August, compared to an annual drop of 9.5% in the previous month, the countryʼs State Statistical Office (Makstat) said on Tuesday, marking the sixth straight month of falling industrial output, due to the coronavirus crisis.
Production fell in mining and quarrying (-8.9% vs -36.1% in July); manufacturing (-8.1% vs -6.5%), namely manufacture of food, beverages, textiles, wearing apparel, rubber and plastic, basic metals; and utilities (-12.3% vs -2.6%).
In the first eight months of 2020, industrial output decreased by 13.2% on the year, the Skopje-based statistics office said in a statement.