N. Macedonia GDP contracts in Q3

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
North Macedoniaʼs gross domestic product shrank 3.3% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020, easing from an upwardly record contraction of 14.9% in the previous period, data from the Skopje-based State Statistical Office show.
Household consumption fell 4.1% annually in Q3, while gross capital formation grew 4.2%.
In addition, government expenditure advanced 13.5% and foreign demand contributed positively to GDP growth, as exports fell 8.4% while imports went down 2.4%.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben