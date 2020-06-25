Most Poles plan to vacation domestically this summer, survey

remember me
Most Poles plan to vacation domestically this summer, a study has found, after the coronavirus pandemic changed many peopleʼs plans, according to the Polska Agencja Prasowa S.A. (Polish Press Agency or PAP).
More than 80% of those now planning a summer trip away from home say they intend to vacation domestically, according to a survey by pollster CBOS.
PAP says the survey was carried out from May 22 to June 4 on a sample of 1,308 respondents.
