Most Poles plan to vacation domestically this summer, survey

BBJ

Most Poles plan to vacation domestically this summer, a study has found, after the coronavirus pandemic changed many peopleʼs plans, according to the Polska Agencja Prasowa S.A. (Polish Press Agency or PAP).

Most Poles plan to holiday domestically this year. Kazimierz Dolny, in Lublin Province and on the banks of the Vistula River, is regularly voted one of the countries most picturesque towns. Photo by Eryk Stawinski / Shutterstock.com

More than 80% of those now planning a summer trip away from home say they intend to vacation domestically, according to a survey by pollster CBOS.

PAP says the survey was carried out from May 22 to June 4 on a sample of 1,308 respondents.