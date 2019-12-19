More than seven in every 10 Poles say they plan to support charity campaigns during Christmas, according to a report by consulting company Deloitte.

Photo by Feng Yu/Shutterstock.com

For many people, Christmas is also an opportunity to help those who need support, Deloitte said in a statement quoted by Polish Radio.

Over 35% of Poles asked about their plans in a survey said they wanted to help people who were struggling with serious illnesses, according to Deloitte.

Almost one-in-four planned to donate money to help the poorest members of society. Poles also aimed to support cultural initiatives and organizations which help animals, the report found.

Most often Poles said they would donate up to PLN 100 (EUR 23), according to Deloitte. The average Polish family will spend PLN 1,521 (EUR 355) on Christmas this year, according to the consulting company, Polish Radio added.