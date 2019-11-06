Most Poles living in UK want to return to Poland after Brexit

Only 38% of Poles living in the UK have applied to stay there after Brexit, while most of them are considering returning home, according to the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita.

Under the U.K.ʼs so-called "divorce deal", EU citizens who do not obtain settled status or have not applied for such by the end of 2020 will not have the right to live and work in the United Kingdom.

While 80% of Romanians and Bulgarians have requested such a document, the percentage of Poles’ applications is significantly lower, the newspaper said.

The Polish government’s major goal in the Brexit negotiations has been preserving the rights of Poles living in Britain, Polish Ambassador to the U.K. Arkady Rzegocki told the daily, adding that the British had included many Polish suggestions, including a simplification of the application form for obtaining settled status.