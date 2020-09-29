Most Czechs would refuse COVID-19 vaccine

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Most Czechs would refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when such a vaccine becomes available, according to the results of a September survey by the Stem/Mark agency, Czech Radio reports.
Three-fifths of respondents said they would not avail themselves of the possibility to get vaccinated. People’s reluctance stems from a general distrust of vaccines and their possible side-effects and the belief that the vaccines against the pandemic coronavirus will not have been properly tested due to time restrictions.
Respondents also said that they did not consider COVID-19 to be life-threatening, Czech Radio added.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben