Most Czechs would refuse COVID-19 vaccine

BBJ

Most Czechs would refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when such a vaccine becomes available, according to the results of a September survey by the Stem/Mark agency, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by nevodka/Shutterstock.com

Three-fifths of respondents said they would not avail themselves of the possibility to get vaccinated. People’s reluctance stems from a general distrust of vaccines and their possible side-effects and the belief that the vaccines against the pandemic coronavirus will not have been properly tested due to time restrictions.

Respondents also said that they did not consider COVID-19 to be life-threatening, Czech Radio added.