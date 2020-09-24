Most Czechs happy with their current job position

Some 69% of Czechs are happy with their current job, according to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center (CVVM) in July, Czech Radio reports.
It is an increase by nearly nine percentage points on the previous year and the best result since 2003. However, more than 50% of respondents believe they are being paid less than they deserve at their current job.
The survey also suggests that nearly 80% of people want to stay in their position, despite being underpaid. More than three quarters of respondents said that they have good relations at work, Czech Radio adds.