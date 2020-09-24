Most Czechs happy with their current job position

BBJ

Some 69% of Czechs are happy with their current job, according to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center (CVVM) in July, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by ProStockStudio / Shutterstock.com

It is an increase by nearly nine percentage points on the previous year and the best result since 2003. However, more than 50% of respondents believe they are being paid less than they deserve at their current job.

The survey also suggests that nearly 80% of people want to stay in their position, despite being underpaid. More than three quarters of respondents said that they have good relations at work, Czech Radio adds.