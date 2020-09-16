Most Czechs approve of govt move to abolish ‘super gross’ wage, poll

BBJ

More than half of Czechs favor the government’s move to abolish the so-called “super gross” wage as the base for calculating employee income tax, a Median poll conducted for Czech Radio shows.

The super gross wage is the sum of an employee’s gross wage plus social and health insurance premiums. In its place, as of January 2021, the government plans to introduce a progressive tax rate of 15% for annual income of up to CZK 1.5 million (EUR 56,286) and 24% for income above this amount.

According to the Median survey, 56% of respondents welcome its abolishment, 33% oppose it and 11% have no opinion on the subject. People with a university education and voters of center-right parties are most opposed to abolishing the super gross wage, the poll found.

The government has argued its cancellation will boost consumer spending and help rev up the economy post-coronavirus, Czech Radio says.