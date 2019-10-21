More then 20000 people homeless in Czech Republic

There are around 23,830 homeless people living in the Czech Republic, according to a census carried out in the spring by the research Institute for Labor and Social Affairs and published on Thursday, Czech Radio says.

The majority of the homeless are men and about 2,600 people of the total number are people under the age of 18, the report says.

Most of the homeless concentrate in large cities and towns. About 3,250 of them live in Prague, Czech Radio noted.