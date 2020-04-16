More than 5,000 Czechs repatriated in last three weeks

BBJ

In the last three weeks the Czech Republic has repatriated more than 5,000 Czech nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus crisis, Czech Radio reported, citing foreign ministry sources.

People from a specially chartered government flight from India to Czech Republic just after landing at Vaclav Havel Airport on March 29. Photo by Marben/Shutterstock.com

Some 2,800 people were repatriated on special flights, another 2,400 by road. In cooperation with EU partners, the Czech authorities have also helped 700 citizens of EU member states to return home.

The government released more than CZK 100 million (EUR 3.725 mln) for the repatriation effort with the foreign ministry contributing EUR 700 to the cost of the return trip for each passenger, Czech Radio says.