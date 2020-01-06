EU statistical body Eurostat has found that Bulgaria has the highest share of its population who say they cannot afford to adequately heat their home, according to data from 2018 just published.

In 2018, 7% of the European Union population said in an EU-wide survey that they could not afford to heat their home sufficiently. This share peaked in 2012 (11%), and has fallen continuously in subsequent years, Eurostat reported.

The largest share of people who said that they could not afford to keep their home adequately warm was recorded in Bulgaria (34%), followed by Lithuania (28%), Greece (23%), Cyprus (22%), Portugal (19%) and Italy (14%).

In contrast, the lowest shares (around 2%) were recorded in Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Estonia and Sweden, Eurostat said.