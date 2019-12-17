The number of Poles earning over PLN 1 million a year (EUR 234,000) has shot up, according to a fresh report. Last year, 32,100 Poles hit that magic figure, a hefty 38.4% more than in 2017, said the study by professional services firm KPMG.

Photo by CidCidaRius/Shutterstock.com

Meanwhile, the number of Poles earning good, if not astronomical, money is also on the up, Polish Radio reports.

“2018 turned out to be very good year economically for Poland. The second highest GDP growth in the EU, low unemployment and dynamically rising wages contributed to expanding the group of people on good incomes with monthly earnings above PLN 7,100 [EUR 1,660] gross,” the KPMG report said.

This year the estimated value of the luxury goods market in Poland will increase by 5.4% compared to 2018 and will hit over PLN 25 billion, according to KPMG, Polish Radio added.

The average gross Polish monthly wage in October was PLN 5,213.27, Statistics Poland (GUS) said last month.