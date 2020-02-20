Growing numbers of Poles are deciding to work longer despite reaching retirement age as every additional year of work means a higher pension by as much as 10%, daily paper Rzeczpospolita wrote on February 19.

Data published by the Social Insurance Institution shows that the number of people deciding to retire directly after achieving the retirement age dropped from 85% in 2015 to 57% in 2018 and 2019, according to the Visegrad Group website.