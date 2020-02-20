Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Growing numbers of Poles are deciding to work longer despite reaching retirement age as every additional year of work means a higher pension by as much as 10%, daily paper Rzeczpospolita wrote on February 19.

Data published by the Social Insurance Institution shows that the number of people deciding to retire directly after achieving the retirement age dropped from 85% in 2015 to 57% in 2018 and 2019, according to the Visegrad Group website.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Inkjet Printers: Keep it Simple (and Cheap)

    Companies looking at printer acquisition usually consider two options: inkjet or laser based products. In the past, customers preferred laser printers, a solution providing large quantity printing at a relatively affordable price, while inkjet printing was considered more an option for home users and small companies. But technologies have changed significantly and laser may not be the obvious choice for cost-saving printing any more. Especially if you add environment protection to the decision factors, says Csaba Dobos, Epson Europe Business Account Manager.

     

Related articles