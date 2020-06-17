Moody’s upgrades Ukraine’s rating to ‘B3’

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Moody’s Investors Service has raised Ukraine’s sovereign credit rating to "B3" from "Caa1" and assigned a stable outlook, Trading Economics reports.
The rating agency cited the easing of Ukraine’s near-term funding challenges and the safeguards afforded to recent improvements in its external vulnerability, as a result of a new financing program with the International Monetary Fund, as the main driver behind the upgrade on June 12.
Standard & Poor’s and Fitch both have their credit rating for Ukraine at "B" with a stable outlook, Trading Economics notes.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Magyar Suzuki Corporation
ManpowerGroup Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben