Montenegroʼs real avg net wage up in August

Regional Today

Montenegroʼs average net monthly earnings increased 0.3% month-on-month in August, after declining by 1.1% in July, the Statistical Office of Montenegro (Monstat) said this week.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Net earnings rose by an annual 1.2%. The average net earnings amounted to EUR 523 in August.

The gross average wage totaled EUR 782 in August, up from EUR 778 in July. In a separate statement, the Podgorica-based statistics office said that Montenegroʼs retail sales fell by a real 36.6% year-on-year in August, after decreasing by 31.9% in July.

On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover went up by a real 4.5% in August, after rising by 0.3% in July.