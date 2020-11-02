Your cart

Montenegroʼs real avg net wage slightly up in September

 Monday, November 2, 2020, 12:30

Montenegroʼs average net monthly earnings increased 0.2% month-on-month in September, after rising by 0.3% in August, according to figures by the Podgorica-based Central Statistics Office (Monstat). 

Image by Pixabay

Net earnings rose by an annual 1.6%, the statistical office said in a monthly wage report. The average net earnings in Montenegro amounted to EUR 524 in September, up from EUR 523 in August. Montenegroʼs gross average wage totaled EUR 783 in September.

 

 

