Montenegroʼs net FDI rises in Jan-Sept

The net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Montenegro rose to EUR 345.4 million in the first nine months of 2020, from EUR 226.9 million in the same period last year, the countryʼs central bank said, citing preliminary figures.
Total FDI inflow decreased to EUR 506.8 million in the first nine months of 2020 from EUR 591.7 million in January-September 2019, while FDI outflow declined to EUR 161.4 million from EUR 364.8 million, the Central Bank of Montenegro said.
