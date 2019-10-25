Montenegro’s EPCG to invest EUR 700 mln in renewable energy

Montenegro’s majority state-owned power utility company EPCG plans to invest a total of EUR 700 million in the construction of renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) by 2022, said development and engineering director Ivan Mrvaljević.

“The Briska Gora photovoltaic plant, the Gvozd wind farm and the Komarnica hydropower plant will have a total capacity of about 500 MW,” Mrvaljević said in a report on the website of public broadcaster Radio Televizija Crne Gore (RTCG), as cited by Southeast Europe business news portal SeeNews.