Montenegro’s real net earnings without taxes and contributions rose by 0.4% in 2019 to EUR 515 after declining by 2.3% in the previous year, the Statistical Office of Montenegro (Monstat), says.

In December alone, the average net monthly earnings grew by 0.4% month-on-month, after rising by 0.2% in November.

The average net earnings in Montenegro increased to EUR 520 in December, from EUR 518 in November. Montenegro’s gross average wage totaled EUR 781 in December, the Podgorica-based Monstat says.