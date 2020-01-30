remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Industrial production in Montenegro increased 10% year-on-year in December, recovering from a 9% fall in the previous month, data from the Montenegrin Statistical Office (Monstat) shows.
It was the strongest increase since December of 2018, as mining and quarrying production advanced faster (55.6% vs 16.5% in November) while manufacturing output dropped at a much softer pace (-15.6% vs -36.1%).
On the other hand, for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production rose less (37.3% vs 39.5%). On a monthly basis, industrial production surged 19.9%, following a 10.9% advance in November, Monstat said on January 29.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben