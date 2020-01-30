Industrial production in Montenegro increased 10% year-on-year in December, recovering from a 9% fall in the previous month, data from the Montenegrin Statistical Office (Monstat) shows.

It was the strongest increase since December of 2018, as mining and quarrying production advanced faster (55.6% vs 16.5% in November) while manufacturing output dropped at a much softer pace (-15.6% vs -36.1%).

On the other hand, for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production rose less (37.3% vs 39.5%). On a monthly basis, industrial production surged 19.9%, following a 10.9% advance in November, Monstat said on January 29.