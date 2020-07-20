Montenegro deflation slows in June

remember me
Consumer prices in Montenegro fell 0.2% year-on-year in June, following a 1% decrease in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of Montenegro (Monstat) show.
Annual prices fell the most for transport (by 8.4%) in June, and decreased for housing and utilities by 0.3%. On the other hand, prices rose further for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 1.9% and for clothing and footwear by 2.8%.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.1%, the same as in the prior month, Monstat said on July 16.
