Montenegro consumer prices rebound in September

Montenegroʼs consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% on an annual basis in September, after falling by 0.5% in August, the Podgorica-based Statistical Office (Monstat) said.

Prices increased for food & non-alcoholic beverages by 1.7% and also rose for clothing & footwear by 4.3%. On the other hand, cost for restaurant & hotels fell 4.3%, and decreased for furniture & household goods by 0.7%.

Prices continued to decline for housing & utilities by 0.3%, and for transport by 6.4%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.7%, following a 0.1% gain in the prior month.