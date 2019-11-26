The average gross salary in Moldova grew by a real 7.4% year-on-year to MDL 7,385 (EUR 382) in the third quarter of 2019, data from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

In nominal terms, the average gross wage was 13.5% higher y.o.y. during July-September. The average gross salary in the public sector was MDL 6,456 in Q3, up 15.8% on the year in nominal terms.

In the private sector, the gross wage was MDL 7,726 in Q3, up by a nominal 12.9% annually. The Chisinau-based BNS provided no monthly comparison figures.