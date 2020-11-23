Moldova September industrial output increases on month

Regional Today

Industrial production in Moldova declined 7.9% year-on-year in September, the same as in the previous month, data from the countryʼs National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Image by Pixabay

It was the seventh consecutive month of falls. Manufacturing output fell by 10.5% annually in September.

On the other hand, production rose further for both, electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning by 24.1% and mining & quarrying by 16.6%.

On a monthly basis, industrial activity climbed 13.9%, rebounding from a 4% slump in August.