Moldova’s industrial production growth picked up to 9.3% year-on-year in September from a revised 0.4% in the previous month, boosted by a jump in manufacturing output (10.9% vs 1.6%), data from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (Biroul Național de Statistică or BNS) shows.

Photo by Natanael Ginting/Shutterstock.com

In addition contraction in mining & quarrying fell by 14.5% annually in September and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply went down by 1.6%.

On a monthly basis, output climbed 15.8%, following a 2.4% increase in August, BNS said on Tuesday.