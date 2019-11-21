remember me
Moldova’s industrial production growth picked up to 9.3% year-on-year in September from a revised 0.4% in the previous month, boosted by a jump in manufacturing output (10.9% vs 1.6%), data from the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (Biroul Național de Statistică or BNS) shows.
In addition contraction in mining & quarrying fell by 14.5% annually in September and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply went down by 1.6%.
On a monthly basis, output climbed 15.8%, following a 2.4% increase in August, BNS said on Tuesday.
