Moldova industrial output falls further in August

Regional Today

Moldovaʼs industrial production fell 7.7% year-on-year in August, unadjusted data from the National Bureau of Statistics (BNS) showed on Monday, according to a report by Trading Economics.

Photo by Oscar Sweep / Shutterstock.com

It marks the 6th straight month of falling industrial activity and faster than in July, due to a steeper decrease in manufacturing (-9.8% vs -4.4% in July).

Meantime, output growth slowed for utilities (1.6% vs 5.9%) while production picked up for mining & quarrying (41.2% vs 15.7%).

On a monthly basis, industrial activity shrank 3.9%, after a downwardly revised 4.8% rise in the previous month.